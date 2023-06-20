C3.ai Inc. (AI) Stock: A Value Analysis

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for C3.ai Inc. (AI) is $25.70, which is -$17.6 below the current market price. The public float for AI is 90.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 35.58% of that float. On June 20, 2023, AI’s average trading volume was 28.30M shares.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI)'s stock price has plunged by -4.05% in relation to previous closing price of 46.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 20.28% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AI’s Market Performance

C3.ai Inc. (AI) has seen a 20.28% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 65.08% gain in the past month and a 105.78% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.09% for AI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 27.05% for AI stock, with a simple moving average of 136.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AI stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for AI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AI in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $50 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2023.

AI Trading at 68.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.20%, as shares surge +65.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +110.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AI rose by +20.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +141.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.90. In addition, C3.ai Inc. saw 297.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AI starting from WARD JR STEPHEN M, who sale 120,000 shares at the price of $42.09 back on May 30. After this action, WARD JR STEPHEN M now owns 546,495 shares of C3.ai Inc., valued at $5,050,800 using the latest closing price.

LEVIN RICHARD C, the Director of C3.ai Inc., sale 24,000 shares at $30.26 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that LEVIN RICHARD C is holding 185,664 shares at $726,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-108.88 for the present operating margin

+67.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for C3.ai Inc. stands at -100.77. Equity return is now at value -24.70, with -21.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.53.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of C3.ai Inc. (AI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.