BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

BWX Technologies Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 26.60x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.83. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) by analysts is $73.00, which is $2.02 above the current market price. The public float for BWXT is 90.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.97% of that float. On June 20, 2023, the average trading volume of BWXT was 532.28K shares.

BWXT) stock’s latest price update

BWX Technologies Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.95 compared to its previous closing price of 67.73. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BWXT’s Market Performance

BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) has experienced a 7.44% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.18% rise in the past month, and a 14.24% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.81% for BWXT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.09% for BWXT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 17.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BWXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BWXT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BWXT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BWXT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $64 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2022.

BWXT Trading at 7.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.39% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares surge +4.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWXT rose by +7.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.67. In addition, BWX Technologies Inc. saw 20.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BWXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.83 for the present operating margin

+24.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for BWX Technologies Inc. stands at +10.67. The total capital return value is set at 15.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.26. Equity return is now at value 32.50, with 9.00 for asset returns.

Based on BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT), the company’s capital structure generated 175.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.67. Total debt to assets is 50.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 173.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.

Conclusion

To sum up, BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.