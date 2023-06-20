Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR) has jumped by 14.16 compared to previous close of 2.19. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BNR is $38.33, which is $3.05 above the current market price. The public float for BNR is 61.32M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.08% of that float. The average trading volume for BNR on June 20, 2023 was 54.20K shares.

BNR’s Market Performance

BNR stock saw a decrease of 13.64% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.39% and a quarterly a decrease of -16.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.82% for Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.87% for BNR’s stock, with a -7.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BNR Trading at -8.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.67%, as shares sank -10.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNR rose by +13.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.46. In addition, Burning Rock Biotech Limited saw 11.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BNR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-174.07 for the present operating margin

+67.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Burning Rock Biotech Limited stands at -172.44. Equity return is now at value -72.50, with -54.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.