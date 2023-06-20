BRF S.A. (BRFS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for BRFS is at 1.71. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BRFS is $1.94, which is -$0.58 below the current market price. The public float for BRFS is 722.15M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.21% of that float. The average trading volume for BRFS on June 20, 2023 was 5.03M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BRFS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) has increased by 4.64 when compared to last closing price of 1.94.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BRFS’s Market Performance

BRFS’s stock has risen by 10.33% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 23.78% and a quarterly rise of 52.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.36% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.57% for BRF S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.97% for BRFS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 13.40% for the last 200 days.

BRFS Trading at 35.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.36%, as shares surge +21.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRFS rose by +10.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7535. In addition, BRF S.A. saw 28.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BRFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.75 for the present operating margin

+14.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for BRF S.A. stands at -5.79. The total capital return value is set at 1.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.45. Equity return is now at value -23.00, with -4.50 for asset returns.

Based on BRF S.A. (BRFS), the company’s capital structure generated 235.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.21. Total debt to assets is 45.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 195.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BRF S.A. (BRFS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.