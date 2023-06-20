Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR) has increased by 50.93 when compared to last closing price of 7.56.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 125.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BTDR is $10.80, The public float for BTDR is 25.70M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.26% of that float. The average trading volume for BTDR on June 20, 2023 was 93.21K shares.

BTDR’s Market Performance

BTDR’s stock has seen a 125.94% increase for the week, with a 110.52% rise in the past month and a 6.44% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 29.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.28% for Bitdeer Technologies Group The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 110.34% for BTDR’s stock, with a 21.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BTDR Trading at 76.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.63%, as shares surge +125.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTDR rose by +125.94%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.74. In addition, Bitdeer Technologies Group saw 9.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BTDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.66 for the present operating margin

+24.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bitdeer Technologies Group stands at -18.30. The total capital return value is set at -25.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.03.

Based on Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR), the company’s capital structure generated 28.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.