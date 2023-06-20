Ball Corporation (BALL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 41.15x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.79. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ball Corporation (BALL) by analysts is $60.56, which is $1.98 above the current market price. The public float for BALL is 311.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.56% of that float. On June 20, 2023, the average trading volume of BALL was 1.71M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BALL) stock’s latest price update

Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL)’s stock price has plunge by 7.23relation to previous closing price of 54.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 11.13% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BALL’s Market Performance

Ball Corporation (BALL) has experienced a 11.13% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.49% rise in the past month, and a 13.50% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.08% for BALL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.94% for BALL’s stock, with a 8.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BALL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BALL stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BALL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BALL in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $64 based on the research report published on September 15th of the previous year 2022.

BALL Trading at 8.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BALL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares surge +6.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BALL rose by +11.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.80. In addition, Ball Corporation saw 14.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BALL starting from HAYES JOHN A, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $58.40 back on Feb 06. After this action, HAYES JOHN A now owns 480,552 shares of Ball Corporation, valued at $5,840,173 using the latest closing price.

Fisher Daniel William, the President & C.E.O. of Ball Corporation, purchase 6,400 shares at $54.42 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Fisher Daniel William is holding 107,997 shares at $348,317 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BALL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.63 for the present operating margin

+11.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ball Corporation stands at +4.70. The total capital return value is set at 8.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.24. Equity return is now at value 12.80, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Ball Corporation (BALL), the company’s capital structure generated 271.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.06. Total debt to assets is 47.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 227.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ball Corporation (BALL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.