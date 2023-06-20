Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.82.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) is $8.13, which is $0.95 above the current market price. The public float for JG is 92.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.38% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of JG on June 20, 2023 was 160.29K shares.

JG) stock’s latest price update

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG)’s stock price has gone decline by -19.10 in comparison to its previous close of 0.28, however, the company has experienced a -23.22% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

JG’s Market Performance

JG’s stock has fallen by -23.22% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -35.28% and a quarterly drop of -63.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.78% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.02% for Aurora Mobile Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.04% for JG’s stock, with a -67.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JG stocks, with China Renaissance repeating the rating for JG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JG in the upcoming period, according to China Renaissance is $4.07 based on the research report published on October 18th of the previous year 2021.

JG Trading at -38.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.78%, as shares sank -34.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JG fell by -23.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3022. In addition, Aurora Mobile Limited saw -64.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-40.49 for the present operating margin

+68.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aurora Mobile Limited stands at -32.53. Equity return is now at value -64.00, with -21.40 for asset returns.

Based on Aurora Mobile Limited (JG), the company’s capital structure generated 3.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.