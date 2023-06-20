Assessing the Risk and Potential of CPI Aerostructures Inc.’s (CVU) Stock

In the past week, CVU stock has gone down by -0.26%, with a monthly gain of 12.14% and a quarterly surge of 24.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.08% for CPI Aerostructures Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.27% for CVU’s stock, with a 28.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CPI Aerostructures Inc. (AMEX: CVU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CPI Aerostructures Inc. (AMEX: CVU) is 4.74x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CVU is 1.74. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU) is $4.00, which is $0.12 above the current market price. The public float for CVU is 10.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.23% of that float. On June 20, 2023, CVU’s average trading volume was 36.79K shares.

CVU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CPI Aerostructures Inc. (AMEX: CVU) has jumped by 13.12 compared to previous close of 3.43. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CVU Trading at 8.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.70%, as shares surge +15.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVU fell by -0.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +269.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.75. In addition, CPI Aerostructures Inc. saw 21.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVU starting from PACKER PAUL, who sale 48,901 shares at the price of $3.69 back on May 30. After this action, PACKER PAUL now owns 1,243,947 shares of CPI Aerostructures Inc., valued at $180,249 using the latest closing price.

Caswell Richard S, the Director of CPI Aerostructures Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $3.10 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Caswell Richard S is holding 60,961 shares at $6,199 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.87 for the present operating margin

+19.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for CPI Aerostructures Inc. stands at +11.01.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.