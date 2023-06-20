Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AAOI is 1.56. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) is $3.75, which is -$1.77 below the current market price. The public float for AAOI is 27.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.44% of that float. On June 20, 2023, AAOI’s average trading volume was 382.79K shares.

AAOI stock's latest price update

The stock of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) has increased by 13.86 when compared to last closing price of 4.85. Despite this, the company has experienced a 67.84% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AAOI’s Market Performance

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) has experienced a 67.84% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 215.54% rise in the past month, and a 130.08% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.03% for AAOI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 106.16% for AAOI stock, with a simple moving average of 129.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAOI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAOI stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for AAOI by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for AAOI in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $2.50 based on the research report published on February 25th of the previous year 2022.

AAOI Trading at 145.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAOI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 10.66% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.51%, as shares surge +212.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +149.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAOI rose by +62.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +121.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.86. In addition, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. saw 192.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAOI starting from Murry Stefan J., who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $2.96 back on Feb 17. After this action, Murry Stefan J. now owns 189,859 shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc., valued at $8,885 using the latest closing price.

Murry Stefan J., the Chief Financial Officer of Applied Optoelectronics Inc., sale 4,600 shares at $2.55 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Murry Stefan J. is holding 192,859 shares at $11,718 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAOI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.48 for the present operating margin

+14.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. stands at -29.80. The total capital return value is set at -15.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.59. Equity return is now at value -34.40, with -16.20 for asset returns.

Based on Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI), the company’s capital structure generated 84.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.72. Total debt to assets is 38.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.