Antero Resources Corporation’s (AR) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Antero Resources Corporation (AR) has gone up by 5.40% for the week, with a 2.84% rise in the past month and a 3.55% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.74% for AR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.94% for AR stock, with a simple moving average of -22.60% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) Right Now?

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for AR is at 3.44. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AR is $31.27, which is $7.77 above the current market price. The public float for AR is 263.99M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.75% of that float. The average trading volume for AR on June 20, 2023 was 5.49M shares.

AR) stock’s latest price update

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.22 in relation to its previous close of 21.76. However, the company has experienced a 5.40% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of AR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for AR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $25 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

AR Trading at 1.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.94%, as shares sank -5.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AR rose by +5.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.75. In addition, Antero Resources Corporation saw -27.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AR starting from Kennedy Michael N., who sale 150,000 shares at the price of $21.07 back on May 05. After this action, Kennedy Michael N. now owns 941,832 shares of Antero Resources Corporation, valued at $3,160,500 using the latest closing price.

Keenan W Howard JR, the Director of Antero Resources Corporation, sale 779,755 shares at $31.34 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Keenan W Howard JR is holding 4,000,000 shares at $24,435,884 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.86 for the present operating margin

+51.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Antero Resources Corporation stands at +21.69. The total capital return value is set at 37.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.52. Equity return is now at value 35.10, with 16.00 for asset returns.

Based on Antero Resources Corporation (AR), the company’s capital structure generated 68.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.67. Total debt to assets is 31.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Antero Resources Corporation (AR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.