Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) has plunged by -1.44 when compared to previous closing price of 20.89, but the company has seen a 2.95% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for NLY is also noteworthy at 1.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for NLY is 466.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.84% of that float. The average trading volume of NLY on June 20, 2023 was 4.60M shares.

NLY’s Market Performance

The stock of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) has seen a 2.95% increase in the past week, with a 8.48% rise in the past month, and a 11.90% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.27% for NLY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.76% for NLY’s stock, with a 0.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NLY stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for NLY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NLY in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $21.50 based on the research report published on May 02nd of the current year 2023.

NLY Trading at 6.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares surge +7.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NLY rose by +2.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.54. In addition, Annaly Capital Management Inc. saw -2.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NLY

Equity return is now at value -13.00, with -1.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.