Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) is above average at 40.89x. The 36-month beta value for ORCL is also noteworthy at 1.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 17 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ORCL is $128.79, which is -$3.09 below than the current price. The public float for ORCL is 1.54B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.04% of that float. The average trading volume of ORCL on June 20, 2023 was 9.39M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ORCL) stock’s latest price update

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.86 compared to its previous closing price of 126.55. However, the company has seen a gain of 14.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ORCL’s Market Performance

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) has seen a 14.21% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 25.75% gain in the past month and a 47.15% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.77% for ORCL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.51% for ORCL’s stock, with a 47.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORCL stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ORCL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ORCL in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $120 based on the research report published on June 13th of the current year 2023.

ORCL Trading at 24.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.42%, as shares surge +22.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORCL rose by +14.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $108.84. In addition, Oracle Corporation saw 53.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORCL starting from BERG JEFFREY, who sale 4,866 shares at the price of $125.31 back on Jun 15. After this action, BERG JEFFREY now owns 207,409 shares of Oracle Corporation, valued at $609,751 using the latest closing price.

CATZ SAFRA, the Chief Executive Officer of Oracle Corporation, sale 1,924,058 shares at $94.36 during a trade that took place back on Apr 12, which means that CATZ SAFRA is holding 1,118,592 shares at $181,559,669 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.57 for the present operating margin

+65.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oracle Corporation stands at +17.02. Equity return is now at value -187.50, with 7.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In summary, Oracle Corporation (ORCL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.