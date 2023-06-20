Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MGAM is $1.50, which is $0.84 above than the current price. The public float for MGAM is 13.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.81% of that float. The average trading volume of MGAM on June 20, 2023 was 181.31K shares.

MGAM stock's latest price update

The stock of Mobile Global Esports Inc. (NASDAQ: MGAM) has increased by 24.85 when compared to last closing price of 0.52.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 21.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MGAM’s Market Performance

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM) has experienced a 21.31% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 17.00% rise in the past month, and a -17.07% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.68% for MGAM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.85% for MGAM’s stock, with a -43.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MGAM Trading at 6.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.51%, as shares surge +23.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGAM rose by +21.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5529. In addition, Mobile Global Esports Inc. saw -20.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGAM starting from Pross David Randall, who sale 550 shares at the price of $2.20 back on Jan 31. After this action, Pross David Randall now owns 650,000 shares of Mobile Global Esports Inc., valued at $1,210 using the latest closing price.

Pross David Randall, the CEO of Mobile Global Esports Inc., purchase 550 shares at $0.83 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Pross David Randall is holding 650,550 shares at $456 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGAM

Equity return is now at value -29.50, with -28.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 39.14.

Conclusion

In summary, Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.