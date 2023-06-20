Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN)

The 36-month beta value for MRSN is also noteworthy at 1.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MRSN is $10.50, which is $7.82 above than the current price. The public float for MRSN is 98.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.96% of that float. The average trading volume of MRSN on June 20, 2023 was 2.46M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MRSN) stock’s latest price update

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN)’s stock price has gone decline by -10.80 in comparison to its previous close of 3.89, however, the company has experienced a -59.42% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MRSN’s Market Performance

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) has experienced a -59.42% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -55.23% drop in the past month, and a -25.70% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.46% for MRSN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -55.91% for MRSN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -45.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRSN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MRSN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MRSN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $5 based on the research report published on June 16th of the current year 2023.

MRSN Trading at -45.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.28%, as shares sank -53.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRSN fell by -59.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.67. In addition, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. saw -40.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRSN starting from Carvajal Alejandra, who sale 3,944 shares at the price of $3.89 back on Apr 27. After this action, Carvajal Alejandra now owns 20,326 shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc., valued at $15,342 using the latest closing price.

Protopapas Anna, the President & CEO of Mersana Therapeutics Inc., sale 17,346 shares at $5.74 during a trade that took place back on Jan 17, which means that Protopapas Anna is holding 48,733 shares at $99,566 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-766.59 for the present operating margin

+96.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. stands at -768.26. The total capital return value is set at -140.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -143.90. Equity return is now at value -224.00, with -71.20 for asset returns.

Based on Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN), the company’s capital structure generated 39.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.53. Total debt to assets is 10.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.49.

Conclusion

In summary, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.