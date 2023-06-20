Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Katapult Holdings Inc. (KPLT)

The 36-month beta value for KPLT is also noteworthy at 0.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KPLT is $1.00, which is $0.13 above than the current price. The public float for KPLT is 55.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.25% of that float. The average trading volume of KPLT on June 20, 2023 was 164.92K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

KPLT) stock’s latest price update

Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KPLT)’s stock price has soared by 16.64 in relation to previous closing price of 0.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 41.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KPLT’s Market Performance

KPLT’s stock has risen by 41.10% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 42.94% and a quarterly rise of 82.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.17% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.06% for Katapult Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 44.74% for KPLT’s stock, with a 3.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KPLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KPLT stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for KPLT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for KPLT in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $1 based on the research report published on May 11th of the previous year 2022.

KPLT Trading at 55.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KPLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.17%, as shares surge +43.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +107.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KPLT rose by +41.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6176. In addition, Katapult Holdings Inc. saw -8.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KPLT starting from Chopra Chandan, who sale 15,100 shares at the price of $0.62 back on Jun 09. After this action, Chopra Chandan now owns 442,204 shares of Katapult Holdings Inc., valued at $9,320 using the latest closing price.

Chopra Chandan, the Chief Technology Officer of Katapult Holdings Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $0.72 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Chopra Chandan is holding 457,304 shares at $7,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KPLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.84 for the present operating margin

+19.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Katapult Holdings Inc. stands at -17.85. The total capital return value is set at -19.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.03. Equity return is now at value -288.90, with -32.40 for asset returns.

Based on Katapult Holdings Inc. (KPLT), the company’s capital structure generated 1,494.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.73. Total debt to assets is 80.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,138.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 211.37 and the total asset turnover is 1.42.

Conclusion

In summary, Katapult Holdings Inc. (KPLT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.