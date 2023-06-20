Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of CAVA Group Inc. (CAVA)

The public float for CAVA is 108.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a – of that float. The average trading volume of CAVA on June 20, 2023 was 16.75M shares.

CAVA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of CAVA Group Inc. (NYSE: CAVA) has decreased by -12.86 when compared to last closing price of 43.78. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/15/23 that Cava Stock Soars 99% in Stock-Market Debut, Lifting Hopes for New Listings

CAVA’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.86% for CAVA’s stock, with a -12.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CAVA Trading at -12.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.34% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAVA fell by -12.86%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, CAVA Group Inc. saw -12.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In summary, CAVA Group Inc. (CAVA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.