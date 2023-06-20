Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) has dropped by -12.31 compared to previous close of 1.30. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/14/21 that A Money Manager’s Hand Sanitizer Company Just Sold For Millions

Is It Worth Investing in Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMRS is 1.30. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Amyris Inc. (AMRS) is $1.68, which is $0.54 above the current market price. The public float for AMRS is 233.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 28.01% of that float. On June 20, 2023, AMRS’s average trading volume was 4.92M shares.

AMRS’s Market Performance

The stock of Amyris Inc. (AMRS) has seen a -9.52% decrease in the past week, with a 72.70% rise in the past month, and a -10.24% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.48% for AMRS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.75% for AMRS’s stock, with a -35.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMRS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for AMRS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AMRS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $0.65 based on the research report published on May 18th of the current year 2023.

AMRS Trading at 27.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.93%, as shares surge +94.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMRS fell by -9.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9415. In addition, Amyris Inc. saw -25.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMRS starting from Kieftenbeld Hermanus, who sale 20,999 shares at the price of $0.95 back on Jun 02. After this action, Kieftenbeld Hermanus now owns 219,768 shares of Amyris Inc., valued at $19,949 using the latest closing price.

ALVAREZ EDUARDO, the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of Amyris Inc., sale 231,368 shares at $1.23 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that ALVAREZ EDUARDO is holding 612,546 shares at $284,305 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-219.63 for the present operating margin

-2.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amyris Inc. stands at -195.86. The total capital return value is set at -95.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -110.66. Equity return is now at value 132.60, with -80.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Amyris Inc. (AMRS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.