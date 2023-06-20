AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, APE stock has gone up by 10.13%, with a monthly gain of 8.07% and a quarterly surge of 33.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.43% for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.58% for APE’s stock, with a -12.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for APE is $2.27, which is $0.53 above the current market price. The public float for APE is 971.53M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.71% of that float. The average trading volume for APE on June 20, 2023 was 13.17M shares.

APE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) has jumped by 2.96 compared to previous close of 1.69. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

APE Trading at 10.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.87%, as shares surge +6.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APE rose by +10.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6080. In addition, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. saw 23.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APE starting from Antara Capital LP, who sale 2,805,000 shares at the price of $1.60 back on Jun 14. After this action, Antara Capital LP now owns 129,332,284 shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., valued at $4,498,000 using the latest closing price.

Antara Capital LP, the 10% Owner of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., sale 2,100,000 shares at $1.60 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Antara Capital LP is holding 132,137,284 shares at $3,350,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.90 for the present operating margin

+18.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stands at -24.89. The total capital return value is set at -4.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.