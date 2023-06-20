Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is above average at 304.59x. The 36-month beta value for AMZN is also noteworthy at 1.25.

The public float for AMZN is 9.26B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.81% of that float. The average trading volume of AMZN on June 20, 2023 was 62.51M shares.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)’s stock price has plunge by -1.27relation to previous closing price of 127.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.67% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 06/13/23 that Elon Musk? Jay Powell? Tell MarketWatch who the 50 most influential people in markets are today.

AMZN’s Market Performance

AMZN’s stock has risen by 1.67% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.65% and a quarterly rise of 26.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.62% for Amazon.com Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.15% for AMZN stock, with a simple moving average of 20.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMZN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AMZN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AMZN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $159 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

AMZN Trading at 12.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares surge +6.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMZN rose by +1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $122.02. In addition, Amazon.com Inc. saw 49.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMZN starting from Selipsky Adam, who sale 500 shares at the price of $123.63 back on Jun 07. After this action, Selipsky Adam now owns 152,280 shares of Amazon.com Inc., valued at $61,816 using the latest closing price.

Selipsky Adam, the CEO Amazon Web Services of Amazon.com Inc., sale 500 shares at $126.27 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Selipsky Adam is holding 152,780 shares at $63,135 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.63 for the present operating margin

+43.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amazon.com Inc. stands at -0.53. Equity return is now at value 3.00, with 1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In summary, Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.