Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 40 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GOOG is $131.28, which is $5.38 above the current price. The public float for GOOG is 5.11B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GOOG on June 20, 2023 was 27.30M shares.

GOOG) stock’s latest price update

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.38 in relation to its previous close of 125.79. However, the company has experienced a 0.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GOOG’s Market Performance

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) has seen a 0.97% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.12% gain in the past month and a 21.08% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.30% for GOOG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.23% for GOOG stock, with a simple moving average of 21.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOOG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GOOG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GOOG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $119 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2023.

GOOG Trading at 7.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares surge +0.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOOG rose by +0.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $124.37. In addition, Alphabet Inc. saw 39.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOOG starting from GV 2019 GP, L.L.C., who sale 28,960 shares at the price of $14.87 back on Jun 14. After this action, GV 2019 GP, L.L.C. now owns 0 shares of Alphabet Inc., valued at $430,684 using the latest closing price.

GV 2019 GP, L.L.C., the 10% Owner of Alphabet Inc., sale 28,100 shares at $15.13 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that GV 2019 GP, L.L.C. is holding 0 shares at $425,102 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.95 for the present operating margin

+55.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alphabet Inc. stands at +21.35. The total capital return value is set at 25.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.37.

Based on Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), the company’s capital structure generated 11.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.48. Total debt to assets is 8.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.