Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Stock Faces 4.53% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has gone down by -3.87% for the week, with a 15.74% rise in the past month and a 22.73% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.37% for AMD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.01% for AMD’s stock, with a 47.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) is above average at 498.26x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.89.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 25 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) is $130.13, which is $10.32 above the current market price. The public float for AMD is 1.61B, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.27% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AMD on June 20, 2023 was 69.71M shares.

AMD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) has plunged by -3.35 when compared to previous closing price of 124.24, but the company has seen a -3.87% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/14/23 that AMD’s Superchips Face a Trillion-Dollar Hurdle

Analysts’ Opinion of AMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMD stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AMD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AMD in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $138 based on the research report published on June 16th of the current year 2023.

AMD Trading at 17.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.53%, as shares surge +11.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMD fell by -3.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $119.49. In addition, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. saw 85.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMD starting from PENG VICTOR, who sale 105,000 shares at the price of $124.57 back on Jun 09. After this action, PENG VICTOR now owns 321,090 shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., valued at $13,080,128 using the latest closing price.

WOLIN HARRY A, the SVP, GC & Corporate Secretary of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., sale 74,473 shares at $125.98 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that WOLIN HARRY A is holding 1,424,864 shares at $9,382,109 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.84 for the present operating margin

+36.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stands at +5.59. The total capital return value is set at 4.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.03. Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), the company’s capital structure generated 5.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.97. Total debt to assets is 4.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.