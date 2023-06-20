Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ: AHI) has decreased by -10.84 when compared to last closing price of 0.83.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -66.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ: AHI) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AHI is $3.00, The public float for AHI is 13.67M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.58% of that float. The average trading volume for AHI on June 20, 2023 was 3.75M shares.

AHI’s Market Performance

AHI’s stock has seen a -66.05% decrease for the week, with a 113.29% rise in the past month and a 99.92% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 51.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 40.74% for Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.31% for AHI’s stock, with a 48.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AHI Trading at 57.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 40.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 51.98%, as shares surge +124.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +105.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHI fell by -66.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6514. In addition, Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. saw 80.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9909.40 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. stands at -11481.18. The total capital return value is set at -341.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -564.66.

Based on Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI), the company’s capital structure generated 19.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 74.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.