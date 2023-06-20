Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) has increased by 1.12 when compared to last closing price of 105.02. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.44% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/12/23 that Abbott Labs Shuffles Finance Team with New CFO Appointment

Is It Worth Investing in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) Right Now?

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.66. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is $122.50, which is $17.7 above the current market price. The public float for ABT is 1.73B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ABT on June 20, 2023 was 5.09M shares.

ABT’s Market Performance

The stock of Abbott Laboratories (ABT) has seen a 4.44% increase in the past week, with a -2.41% drop in the past month, and a 9.47% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.46% for ABT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.45% for ABT’s stock, with a 1.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ABT by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for ABT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $112 based on the research report published on May 30th of the current year 2023.

ABT Trading at -0.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.36%, as shares sank -2.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABT rose by +4.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.55. In addition, Abbott Laboratories saw -3.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABT starting from STARKS DANIEL J, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $111.02 back on May 02. After this action, STARKS DANIEL J now owns 6,825,316 shares of Abbott Laboratories, valued at $5,551,193 using the latest closing price.

Wainer Andrea F, the EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT of Abbott Laboratories, sale 8,226 shares at $110.56 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that Wainer Andrea F is holding 70,427 shares at $909,472 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.16 for the present operating margin

+51.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Abbott Laboratories stands at +15.82. The total capital return value is set at 15.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.00. Equity return is now at value 15.90, with 7.90 for asset returns.

Based on Abbott Laboratories (ABT), the company’s capital structure generated 48.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.85. Total debt to assets is 24.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Abbott Laboratories (ABT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.