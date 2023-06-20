23andMe Holding Co. (ME): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for 23andMe Holding Co. (ME) is $4.50, which is $2.84 above the current market price. The public float for ME is 438.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ME on June 20, 2023 was 2.10M shares.

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ: ME) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.29 compared to its previous closing price of 1.81. However, the company has seen a fall of -11.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ME’s Market Performance

ME’s stock has fallen by -11.70% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -18.23% and a quarterly drop of -23.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.09% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.73% for 23andMe Holding Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.46% for ME’s stock, with a -35.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ME stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for ME by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ME in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $7 based on the research report published on November 29th of the previous year 2022.

ME Trading at -18.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.09%, as shares sank -14.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ME fell by -12.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9725. In addition, 23andMe Holding Co. saw -23.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ME starting from HIBBS KATHY L, who sale 26,259 shares at the price of $3.25 back on Dec 05. After this action, HIBBS KATHY L now owns 235,829 shares of 23andMe Holding Co., valued at $85,342 using the latest closing price.

SCHELLER RICHARD H, the Director of 23andMe Holding Co., sale 18,421 shares at $3.24 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that SCHELLER RICHARD H is holding 72,388 shares at $59,684 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-108.19 for the present operating margin

+32.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for 23andMe Holding Co. stands at -104.06. Equity return is now at value -39.70, with -30.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.81.

Conclusion

To put it simply, 23andMe Holding Co. (ME) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.