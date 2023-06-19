ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ZFOX) has jumped by 0.85 compared to previous close of 1.18.

Is It Worth Investing in ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ZFOX) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX) by analysts is $2.77, which is $1.58 above the current market price. The public float for ZFOX is 94.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.44% of that float. On June 19, 2023, the average trading volume of ZFOX was 1.18M shares.

ZFOX’s Market Performance

ZFOX stock saw an increase of 0.00% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 46.05% and a quarterly increase of -4.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.03% for ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.88% for ZFOX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -64.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZFOX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZFOX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ZFOX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ZFOX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $3 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2023.

ZFOX Trading at 8.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZFOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.58%, as shares surge +44.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZFOX remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0634. In addition, ZeroFox Holdings Inc. saw -76.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZFOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.80 for the present operating margin

+27.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZeroFox Holdings Inc. stands at -630.87. The total capital return value is set at -12.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -181.29.

Based on ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX), the company’s capital structure generated 35.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.32. Total debt to assets is 21.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

To sum up, ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.