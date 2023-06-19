Youdao Inc. (DAO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of -0.17. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DAO is 35.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.25% of that float. On June 19, 2023, the average trading volume of DAO was 234.67K shares.

DAO) stock’s latest price update

Youdao Inc. (NYSE: DAO)’s stock price has dropped by -0.38 in relation to previous closing price of 5.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DAO’s Market Performance

Youdao Inc. (DAO) has experienced a 3.78% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.16% rise in the past month, and a -38.59% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.60% for DAO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.83% for DAO’s stock, with a -11.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAO stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for DAO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DAO in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $9.50 based on the research report published on March 20th of the current year 2023.

DAO Trading at -6.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.48%, as shares surge +5.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAO rose by +3.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.85. In addition, Youdao Inc. saw -2.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DAO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.45 for the present operating margin

+51.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Youdao Inc. stands at -14.38. Equity return is now at value 53.90, with -39.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.94 and the total asset turnover is 2.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.

Conclusion

To sum up, Youdao Inc. (DAO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.