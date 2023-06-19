XPEL Inc. (XPEL) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

XPEL Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEL)’s stock price has plunge by -0.15relation to previous closing price of 78.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.60% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in XPEL Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEL) Right Now?

XPEL Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for XPEL is 1.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for XPEL is $96.33, which is $17.83 above the current price. The public float for XPEL is 19.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XPEL on June 19, 2023 was 121.87K shares.

XPEL’s Market Performance

The stock of XPEL Inc. (XPEL) has seen a 2.60% increase in the past week, with a 4.46% rise in the past month, and a 21.71% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.46% for XPEL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.36% for XPEL’s stock, with a 14.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPEL stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for XPEL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XPEL in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $22 based on the research report published on February 05th of the previous year 2020.

XPEL Trading at 8.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares surge +5.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPEL rose by +2.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.02. In addition, XPEL Inc. saw 30.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XPEL starting from Crumly Richard K., who sale 4,900 shares at the price of $77.47 back on Jun 13. After this action, Crumly Richard K. now owns 323,768 shares of XPEL Inc., valued at $379,603 using the latest closing price.

Crumly Richard K., the Director of XPEL Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $76.39 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Crumly Richard K. is holding 328,668 shares at $763,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XPEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.65 for the present operating margin

+39.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for XPEL Inc. stands at +12.77. The total capital return value is set at 37.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.33. Equity return is now at value 37.50, with 23.10 for asset returns.

Based on XPEL Inc. (XPEL), the company’s capital structure generated 33.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.23. Total debt to assets is 21.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.73 and the total asset turnover is 1.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, XPEL Inc. (XPEL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.