WPP plc (WPP) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for WPP plc (NYSE: WPP) is 14.34x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WPP is 1.35. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for WPP plc (WPP) is $72.79, which is -$1.31 below the current market price. The public float for WPP is 212.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% of that float. On June 19, 2023, WPP’s average trading volume was 90.40K shares.

The stock of WPP plc (NYSE: WPP) has increased by 0.88 when compared to last closing price of 55.82.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/13/21 that Sard Verbinnen Agrees to Merge With Finsbury Glover Hering

WPP’s Market Performance

WPP’s stock has risen by 3.61% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.84% and a quarterly rise of 0.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.20% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.30% for WPP plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.81% for WPP’s stock, with a 6.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WPP Trading at -0.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.20%, as shares surge +0.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WPP rose by +3.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.79. In addition, WPP plc saw 14.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WPP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.68 for the present operating margin

+17.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for WPP plc stands at +4.73. The total capital return value is set at 15.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.18.

Based on WPP plc (WPP), the company’s capital structure generated 195.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.11. Total debt to assets is 24.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 155.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of WPP plc (WPP) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.