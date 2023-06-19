Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE: WOR)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.17 in comparison to its previous close of 62.27, however, the company has experienced a -0.18% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE: WOR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE: WOR) is 14.62x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WOR is 1.27. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) is $60.00, which is -$0.92 below the current market price. The public float for WOR is 30.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.43% of that float. On June 19, 2023, WOR’s average trading volume was 164.88K shares.

WOR’s Market Performance

WOR’s stock has seen a -0.18% decrease for the week, with a 7.14% rise in the past month and a 16.88% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.72% for Worthington Industries Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.60% for WOR’s stock, with a 11.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WOR stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for WOR by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for WOR in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $58 based on the research report published on August 15th of the previous year 2022.

WOR Trading at 2.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares surge +5.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WOR fell by -0.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.54. In addition, Worthington Industries Inc. saw 22.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WOR starting from MCCONNELL JOHN P/OH, who sale 17,000 shares at the price of $57.52 back on May 09. After this action, MCCONNELL JOHN P/OH now owns 1,338,633 shares of Worthington Industries Inc., valued at $977,840 using the latest closing price.

LYTTLE CATHERINE M, the Sr VP & Chief HR Officer of Worthington Industries Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $62.90 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28, which means that LYTTLE CATHERINE M is holding 53,984 shares at $628,959 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WOR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.90 for the present operating margin

+11.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Worthington Industries Inc. stands at +7.24. The total capital return value is set at 8.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.24. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 5.90 for asset returns.

Based on Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR), the company’s capital structure generated 57.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.32. Total debt to assets is 22.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.90 and the total asset turnover is 1.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.