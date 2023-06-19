What Recent Market Trends Mean for iMedia Brands Inc.’s (IMBI) Stock

In the past week, IMBI stock has gone down by -13.26%, with a monthly decline of -35.84% and a quarterly plunge of -65.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.35% for iMedia Brands Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.93% for IMBI stock, with a simple moving average of -72.49% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IMBI is 1.97.

The public float for IMBI is 24.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.74% of that float. On June 19, 2023, IMBI’s average trading volume was 582.95K shares.

IMBI) stock’s latest price update

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.69 in relation to its previous close of 0.14. However, the company has experienced a -13.26% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMBI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for IMBI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IMBI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $22 based on the research report published on June 14th of the previous year 2021.

IMBI Trading at -42.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.03%, as shares sank -32.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMBI fell by -13.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1908. In addition, iMedia Brands Inc. saw -76.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IMBI

Equity return is now at value -74.90, with -7.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.