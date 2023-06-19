What Recent Market Trends Mean for Forrester Research Inc.’s (FORR) Stock

The stock of Forrester Research Inc. (FORR) has seen a 2.02% increase in the past week, with a 12.25% gain in the past month, and a -6.08% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.45% for FORR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.36% for FORR stock, with a simple moving average of -13.38% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Forrester Research Inc. (NASDAQ: FORR) Right Now?

Forrester Research Inc. (NASDAQ: FORR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FORR is 0.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FORR is $34.00, which is $4.21 above the current price. The public float for FORR is 11.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FORR on June 19, 2023 was 64.40K shares.

FORR) stock’s latest price update

Forrester Research Inc. (NASDAQ: FORR)’s stock price has plunge by 0.17relation to previous closing price of 29.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.02% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of FORR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FORR stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for FORR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FORR in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $44 based on the research report published on August 03rd of the previous year 2020.

FORR Trading at 0.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FORR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares surge +9.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FORR rose by +2.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.23. In addition, Forrester Research Inc. saw -16.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FORR starting from Friscia Anthony J, who sale 1,850 shares at the price of $25.54 back on May 16. After this action, Friscia Anthony J now owns 15,065 shares of Forrester Research Inc., valued at $47,251 using the latest closing price.

Peltzman Steven P., the CBTO of Forrester Research Inc., sale 2,206 shares at $33.95 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Peltzman Steven P. is holding 15,091 shares at $74,886 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FORR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.81 for the present operating margin

+54.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Forrester Research Inc. stands at +4.05. The total capital return value is set at 12.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.54. Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Forrester Research Inc. (FORR), the company’s capital structure generated 51.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.04. Total debt to assets is 18.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Forrester Research Inc. (FORR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.