What Recent Market Trends Mean for CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (CNSP) Stock

In the past week, CNSP stock has gone up by 0.93%, with a monthly gain of 68.75% and a quarterly surge of 92.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.66% for CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.33% for CNSP stock, with a simple moving average of -33.25% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CNSP is 1.19. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP) is $30.00, The public float for CNSP is 1.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 21.92% of that float. On June 19, 2023, CNSP’s average trading volume was 3.63M shares.

CNSP) stock’s latest price update

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) has seen a decline in its stock price by 0.00 in relation to its previous close of 2.16. However, the company has experienced a 0.93% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CNSP Trading at 24.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.49%, as shares surge +60.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +149.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNSP rose by +0.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.07. In addition, CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -10.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNSP starting from Gumulka Jerzy, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $1.70 back on Apr 19. After this action, Gumulka Jerzy now owns 9,673 shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $4,250 using the latest closing price.

Downs Christopher, the Chief Financial Officer of CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 3,100 shares at $3.20 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17, which means that Downs Christopher is holding 9,251 shares at $9,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNSP

Equity return is now at value -220.90, with -163.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.