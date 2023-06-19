What Recent Market Trends Mean for Addus HomeCare Corporation’s (ADUS) Stock

The stock of Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS) has gone down by -0.72% for the week, with a 4.32% rise in the past month and a -6.26% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.20% for ADUS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.71% for ADUS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.95% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ: ADUS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ: ADUS) is above average at 29.66x. The 36-month beta value for ADUS is also noteworthy at 0.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for ADUS is $110.33, which is $18.52 above than the current price. The public float for ADUS is 15.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.10% of that float. The average trading volume of ADUS on June 19, 2023 was 157.40K shares.

ADUS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ: ADUS) has decreased by -0.43 when compared to last closing price of 92.21.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADUS stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for ADUS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADUS in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $101 based on the research report published on June 29th of the previous year 2022.

ADUS Trading at -4.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares surge +4.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADUS fell by -0.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.35. In addition, Addus HomeCare Corporation saw -7.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADUS starting from GAFFNEY SEAN, who sale 495 shares at the price of $83.60 back on May 01. After this action, GAFFNEY SEAN now owns 13,984 shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation, valued at $41,382 using the latest closing price.

Stevenson Roberton James, the EVP & Chief HR Officer of Addus HomeCare Corporation, sale 110 shares at $103.44 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Stevenson Roberton James is holding 7,546 shares at $11,378 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.35 for the present operating margin

+30.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Addus HomeCare Corporation stands at +4.84. The total capital return value is set at 9.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.65. Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS), the company’s capital structure generated 28.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.94. Total debt to assets is 18.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.99 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.

Conclusion

In summary, Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.