WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, WETG stock has gone up by 52.52%, with a monthly gain of 8.01% and a quarterly plunge of -80.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 32.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.89% for WeTrade Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.12% for WETG’s stock, with a -89.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for WETG is 0.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WETG on June 19, 2023 was 380.05K shares.

WETG) stock’s latest price update

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG)’s stock price has decreased by -17.00 compared to its previous closing price of 13.12. However, the company has seen a 52.52% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WETG Trading at -31.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WETG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.79%, as shares surge +12.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -74.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WETG rose by +52.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.76. In addition, WeTrade Group Inc. saw -82.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WETG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.68 for the present operating margin

+81.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for WeTrade Group Inc. stands at +35.99. The total capital return value is set at 41.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 37.19. Equity return is now at value -33.90, with -27.80 for asset returns.

Based on WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG), the company’s capital structure generated 17.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.87. Total debt to assets is 13.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.48.

Conclusion

To put it simply, WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.