Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ: WABC)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.18 in comparison to its previous close of 42.23, however, the company has experienced a -0.17% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ: WABC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ: WABC) is 8.03x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WABC is 0.63. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) is $53.67, which is $11.94 above the current market price. The public float for WABC is 25.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.44% of that float. On June 19, 2023, WABC’s average trading volume was 211.70K shares.

WABC’s Market Performance

WABC stock saw an increase of -0.17% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.54% and a quarterly increase of -14.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.98% for Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.14% for WABC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -19.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WABC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WABC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for WABC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WABC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $57 based on the research report published on June 24th of the previous year 2020.

WABC Trading at 4.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WABC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares surge +5.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WABC fell by -0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.57. In addition, Westamerica Bancorporation saw -29.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WABC starting from Hassid Michele R., who purchase 265 shares at the price of $37.70 back on May 04. After this action, Hassid Michele R. now owns 623 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation, valued at $9,990 using the latest closing price.

Chiesa Melanie Martella, the Director of Westamerica Bancorporation, purchase 250 shares at $36.69 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Chiesa Melanie Martella is holding 250 shares at $9,172 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WABC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+61.91 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Westamerica Bancorporation stands at +45.89. The total capital return value is set at 19.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.83. Equity return is now at value 23.30, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC), the company’s capital structure generated 12.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.88. Total debt to assets is 1.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.