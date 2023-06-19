Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Watts Water Technologies Inc. (NYSE: WTS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WTS is 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WTS is $171.20, which is -$7.95 below the current price. The public float for WTS is 26.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WTS on June 19, 2023 was 119.70K shares.

WTS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Watts Water Technologies Inc. (NYSE: WTS) has surged by 0.67 when compared to previous closing price of 177.95, but the company has seen a 2.94% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WTS’s Market Performance

WTS’s stock has risen by 2.94% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.62% and a quarterly rise of 11.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.31% for Watts Water Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.20% for WTS’s stock, with a 15.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTS stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for WTS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for WTS in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $150 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2023.

WTS Trading at 8.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares surge +7.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTS rose by +2.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $169.30. In addition, Watts Water Technologies Inc. saw 22.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTS starting from Melhem Elie, who sale 565 shares at the price of $175.54 back on Jun 08. After this action, Melhem Elie now owns 12,079 shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc., valued at $99,180 using the latest closing price.

Noonan Joseph T, the Director of Watts Water Technologies Inc., sale 1,359 shares at $171.91 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Noonan Joseph T is holding 1,813 shares at $233,626 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.36 for the present operating margin

+44.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Watts Water Technologies Inc. stands at +12.71. The total capital return value is set at 22.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.67. Equity return is now at value 20.80, with 13.50 for asset returns.

Based on Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS), the company’s capital structure generated 15.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.28. Total debt to assets is 10.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.