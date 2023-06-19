Watsco Inc.’s (WSO) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, WSO stock has gone up by 4.19%, with a monthly gain of 9.50% and a quarterly surge of 23.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.43% for Watsco Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.80% for WSO’s stock, with a 25.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Watsco Inc. (NYSE: WSO) Right Now?

Watsco Inc. (NYSE: WSO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for WSO is at 0.91. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WSO is $344.85, which is -$19.48 below the current market price. The public float for WSO is 33.17M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.17% of that float. The average trading volume for WSO on June 19, 2023 was 366.93K shares.

The stock price of Watsco Inc. (NYSE: WSO) has plunged by -0.17 when compared to previous closing price of 367.19, but the company has seen a 4.19% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of WSO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WSO stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for WSO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WSO in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $280 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

WSO Trading at 9.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WSO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares surge +7.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WSO rose by +4.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $341.35. In addition, Watsco Inc. saw 46.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WSO starting from ALVAREZ CESAR L, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $332.64 back on May 22. After this action, ALVAREZ CESAR L now owns 0 shares of Watsco Inc., valued at $1,330,560 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WSO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.13 for the present operating margin

+27.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Watsco Inc. stands at +7.56. The total capital return value is set at 32.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.93. Equity return is now at value 29.10, with 15.00 for asset returns.

Based on Watsco Inc. (WSO), the company’s capital structure generated 20.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.13. Total debt to assets is 11.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.06 and the total asset turnover is 2.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Watsco Inc. (WSO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.