Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.52 compared to its previous closing price of 13.17.

Is It Worth Investing in Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) is above average at 5.66x. The 36-month beta value for VYGR is also noteworthy at 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for VYGR is $13.67, which is $0.7 above than the current price. The public float for VYGR is 32.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.65% of that float. The average trading volume of VYGR on June 19, 2023 was 488.40K shares.

VYGR’s Market Performance

VYGR stock saw an increase of 0.00% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.90% and a quarterly increase of 63.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.74% for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.65% for VYGR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 71.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VYGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VYGR stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for VYGR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VYGR in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $18 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2023.

VYGR Trading at 28.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VYGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, as shares surge +5.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +68.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VYGR remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +131.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.55. In addition, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. saw 112.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VYGR starting from Sandrock Alfred, who sale 7,437 shares at the price of $7.83 back on Apr 03. After this action, Sandrock Alfred now owns 214,618 shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc., valued at $58,232 using the latest closing price.

Swartz Robin, the Chief Operating Officer of Voyager Therapeutics Inc., sale 1,259 shares at $7.83 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Swartz Robin is holding 71,617 shares at $9,858 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VYGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-124.27 for the present operating margin

+84.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. stands at -113.45.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

Conclusion

In summary, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.