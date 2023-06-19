voxeljet AG (VJET) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.47. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for voxeljet AG (VJET) by analysts is $3.71, which is $2.7 above the current market price. The public float for VJET is 6.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.81% of that float. On June 19, 2023, the average trading volume of VJET was 18.19K shares.

VJET) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of voxeljet AG (NASDAQ: VJET) has surged by 3.65 when compared to previous closing price of 1.92, but the company has seen a 9.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VJET’s Market Performance

voxeljet AG (VJET) has experienced a 9.87% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.75% rise in the past month, and a -2.93% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.03% for VJET. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.47% for VJET stock, with a simple moving average of -23.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VJET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VJET stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for VJET by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VJET in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $27 based on the research report published on April 14th of the previous year 2021.

VJET Trading at 2.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VJET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.73%, as shares surge +5.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VJET rose by +9.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8918. In addition, voxeljet AG saw -13.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VJET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-47.98 for the present operating margin

+25.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for voxeljet AG stands at -40.48. Equity return is now at value -59.70, with -23.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.12.

Conclusion

To sum up, voxeljet AG (VJET) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.