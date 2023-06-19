Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) Stock: A Value Analysis

The public float for VRAX is 10.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.86% of that float. On June 19, 2023, VRAX’s average trading volume was 601.54K shares.

VRAX) stock’s latest price update

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ: VRAX)’s stock price has plunge by 4.99relation to previous closing price of 0.41. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.99% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VRAX’s Market Performance

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) has seen a 0.99% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 17.24% gain in the past month and a -38.72% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.14% for VRAX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.27% for VRAX stock, with a simple moving average of -63.87% for the last 200 days.

VRAX Trading at -2.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.48%, as shares surge +1.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRAX rose by +0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4080. In addition, Virax Biolabs Group Limited saw -41.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.