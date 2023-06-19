Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) has increased by 0.11 when compared to last closing price of 122.81. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.76% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) Right Now?

Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for VRTV is at 2.19. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VRTV is $159.00, which is $36.05 above the current market price. The public float for VRTV is 13.01M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.56% of that float. The average trading volume for VRTV on June 19, 2023 was 118.12K shares.

VRTV’s Market Performance

VRTV’s stock has seen a 3.76% increase for the week, with a 13.23% rise in the past month and a 3.51% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.78% for Veritiv Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.52% for VRTV stock, with a simple moving average of 1.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRTV stocks, with BofA/Merrill repeating the rating for VRTV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VRTV in the upcoming period, according to BofA/Merrill is $16 based on the research report published on March 06th of the previous year 2020.

VRTV Trading at 6.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.80%, as shares surge +9.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRTV rose by +3.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.86. In addition, Veritiv Corporation saw 1.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRTV starting from Abbate Salvatore A, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $121.71 back on Mar 16. After this action, Abbate Salvatore A now owns 136,134 shares of Veritiv Corporation, valued at $608,564 using the latest closing price.

Adelman Dean A, the SVP and Chief HR Officer of Veritiv Corporation, sale 2,000 shares at $144.81 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Adelman Dean A is holding 29,987 shares at $289,629 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.74 for the present operating margin

+16.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veritiv Corporation stands at +4.73. The total capital return value is set at 28.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.56. Equity return is now at value 44.60, with 15.30 for asset returns.

Based on Veritiv Corporation (VRTV), the company’s capital structure generated 80.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.74. Total debt to assets is 27.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.04 and the total asset turnover is 2.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.