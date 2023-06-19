Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN): A Technical Analysis

Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.21. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) is $260.70, which is $15.53 above the current market price. The public float for MTN is 38.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MTN on June 19, 2023 was 389.85K shares.

Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.13 compared to its previous closing price of 251.30. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/10/21 that Chewy, Oracle, Broadcom, Moderna, Nubank: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

MTN’s Market Performance

MTN’s stock has risen by 3.68% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.63% and a quarterly rise of 13.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.19% for Vail Resorts Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.81% for MTN’s stock, with a 4.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTN stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for MTN by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for MTN in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $217 based on the research report published on June 29th of the previous year 2022.

MTN Trading at 2.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares surge +1.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTN rose by +3.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $246.65. In addition, Vail Resorts Inc. saw 4.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTN starting from Barkin Michael Z, who sale 6,891 shares at the price of $258.92 back on Dec 12. After this action, Barkin Michael Z now owns 14,303 shares of Vail Resorts Inc., valued at $1,784,199 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.14 for the present operating margin

+36.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vail Resorts Inc. stands at +13.77. The total capital return value is set at 12.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.75. Equity return is now at value 20.50, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN), the company’s capital structure generated 182.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.60. Total debt to assets is 46.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 176.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.