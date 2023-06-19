Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of AutoZone Inc.’s (AZO) Stock

The stock of AutoZone Inc. (AZO) has seen a 5.53% increase in the past week, with a -6.93% drop in the past month, and a 5.45% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.27% for AZO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.31% for AZO stock, with a simple moving average of 2.57% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AutoZone Inc. (NYSE: AZO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for AutoZone Inc. (NYSE: AZO) is 19.60x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AZO is 0.68. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for AutoZone Inc. (AZO) is $2781.55, which is $278.5 above the current market price. The public float for AZO is 18.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.62% of that float. On June 19, 2023, AZO’s average trading volume was 171.55K shares.

The stock of AutoZone Inc. (NYSE: AZO) has decreased by -0.14 when compared to last closing price of 2497.37. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.53% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/23/23 that AutoZone Beats Earnings Estimates. Why the Stock Is S&P 500’s Worst Performer.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZO stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for AZO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AZO in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $2900 based on the research report published on June 16th of the current year 2023.

AZO Trading at -3.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares sank -5.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZO rose by +5.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2,429.84. In addition, AutoZone Inc. saw 1.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AZO starting from McGee Grant E., who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $2446.48 back on Jun 15. After this action, McGee Grant E. now owns 248 shares of AutoZone Inc., valued at $4,892,968 using the latest closing price.

Borninkhof K. Michelle, the Senior Vice President & CIO of AutoZone Inc., purchase 259 shares at $2406.90 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Borninkhof K. Michelle is holding 259 shares at $623,387 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AZO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.12 for the present operating margin

+52.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for AutoZone Inc. stands at +14.95. The total capital return value is set at 52.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 43.22. Equity return is now at value -62.40, with 16.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 36.80 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of AutoZone Inc. (AZO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.