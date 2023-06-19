Understanding the 7.18% Volatility Levels of NextNav Inc.’s (NN) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of NextNav Inc. (NN) has gone up by 8.06% for the week, with a 28.82% rise in the past month and a 41.83% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.18% for NN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.97% for NN stock, with a simple moving average of 7.26% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ: NN) Right Now?

The public float for NN is 56.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.36% of that float. The average trading volume of NN on June 19, 2023 was 321.82K shares.

NN) stock’s latest price update

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ: NN)’s stock price has decreased by -1.34 compared to its previous closing price of 2.99. However, the company has seen a 8.06% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/04/22 that Coal Makes a Comeback as the World Thirsts for Energy

NN Trading at 26.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.04%, as shares surge +26.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NN rose by +8.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.64. In addition, NextNav Inc. saw 0.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NN starting from Shams Sammaad, who sale 6,744 shares at the price of $2.25 back on May 19. After this action, Shams Sammaad now owns 38,453 shares of NextNav Inc., valued at $15,174 using the latest closing price.

Pattabiraman Ganesh, the Chief Executive Officer of NextNav Inc., sale 84,269 shares at $2.20 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Pattabiraman Ganesh is holding 1,935,854 shares at $185,392 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1669.28 for the present operating margin

-294.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for NextNav Inc. stands at -1021.80. Equity return is now at value -48.50, with -39.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.89.

Conclusion

In summary, NextNav Inc. (NN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.