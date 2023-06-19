Understanding the 4.49% Volatility Levels of Montrose Environmental Group Inc.’s (MEG) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) has gone down by -2.17% for the week, with a 8.08% rise in the past month and a 22.96% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.49% for MEG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.60% for MEG stock, with a simple moving average of 2.54% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (NYSE: MEG) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MEG is $44.20, which is $3.26 above than the current price. The public float for MEG is 27.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.45% of that float. The average trading volume of MEG on June 19, 2023 was 210.41K shares.

MEG) stock’s latest price update

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (NYSE: MEG)’s stock price has decreased by -2.19 compared to its previous closing price of 42.93. However, the company has seen a -2.17% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of MEG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MEG stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MEG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MEG in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $39 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

MEG Trading at 20.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares surge +11.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEG fell by -2.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.24. In addition, Montrose Environmental Group Inc. saw -5.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MEG starting from Field Janet Risi, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $36.05 back on May 12. After this action, Field Janet Risi now owns 14,006 shares of Montrose Environmental Group Inc., valued at $36,050 using the latest closing price.

PRICE JAMES K, the Director of Montrose Environmental Group Inc., purchase 27,636 shares at $36.18 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that PRICE JAMES K is holding 1,061,484 shares at $999,982 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MEG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.39 for the present operating margin

+26.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Montrose Environmental Group Inc. stands at -5.84. The total capital return value is set at -4.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.90. Equity return is now at value -17.70, with -7.00 for asset returns.

Based on Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG), the company’s capital structure generated 43.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.25. Total debt to assets is 24.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.

Conclusion

In summary, Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.