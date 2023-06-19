Understanding the 3.99% Volatility Levels of Pampa Energia S.A.’s (PAM) Stock in the Past 30 Days

In the past week, PAM stock has gone up by 4.52%, with a monthly gain of 14.59% and a quarterly surge of 44.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.99% for Pampa Energia S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.03% for PAM stock, with a simple moving average of 34.05% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE: PAM) Right Now?

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE: PAM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.78. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) is $36.97, which is -$3.8 below the current market price. The public float for PAM is 40.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PAM on June 19, 2023 was 159.35K shares.

PAM) stock’s latest price update

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE: PAM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 6.70 in relation to its previous close of 38.34. However, the company has experienced a 4.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PAM Trading at 13.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares surge +16.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAM rose by +4.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.16. In addition, Pampa Energia S.A. saw 28.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.91 for the present operating margin

+41.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pampa Energia S.A. stands at +26.78. The total capital return value is set at 14.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.42. Equity return is now at value 19.10, with 8.70 for asset returns.

Based on Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM), the company’s capital structure generated 71.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.64. Total debt to assets is 34.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.