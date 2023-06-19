U-Haul Holding Company (UHAL) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

U-Haul Holding Company (NYSE: UHAL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for UHAL is at 0.99. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for UHAL is $64.00, which is $9.94 above the current market price. The public float for UHAL is 7.84M, and currently, shorts hold a 23.91% of that float. The average trading volume for UHAL on June 19, 2023 was 217.13K shares.

UHAL stock's latest price update

The stock of U-Haul Holding Company (NYSE: UHAL) has decreased by -1.58 when compared to last closing price of 54.93.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/16/22 that Shares of U-Haul Parent Amerco Look Cheap. How to Get Them Moving Again.

UHAL’s Market Performance

UHAL’s stock has fallen by -2.17% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.50% and a quarterly drop of -5.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.42% for U-Haul Holding Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.66% for UHAL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.56% for the last 200 days.

UHAL Trading at -9.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UHAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares sank -14.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UHAL fell by -2.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.45. In addition, U-Haul Holding Company saw -10.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UHAL starting from Schmidt Karl A., who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $49.59 back on Jun 13. After this action, Schmidt Karl A. now owns 24,000 shares of U-Haul Holding Company, valued at $74,390 using the latest closing price.

Willow Grove Holdings LP, the 10% Owner of U-Haul Holding Company, purchase 24,900 shares at $56.41 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that Willow Grove Holdings LP is holding 24,900 shares at $1,404,711 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UHAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.48 for the present operating margin

+20.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for U-Haul Holding Company stands at +15.14. Equity return is now at value 14.20, with 5.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, U-Haul Holding Company (UHAL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.