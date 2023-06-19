Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s (TNP) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, TNP stock has gone up by 8.68%, with a monthly gain of 7.55% and a quarterly surge of 4.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.93% for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.41% for TNP’s stock, with a 3.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) Right Now?

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 1.61x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.11. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) by analysts is $30.00, which is $11.34 above the current market price. The public float for TNP is 19.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.79% of that float. On June 19, 2023, the average trading volume of TNP was 344.04K shares.

TNP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) has jumped by 0.97 compared to previous close of 18.48. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TNP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TNP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $25 based on the research report published on September 06th of the previous year 2022.

TNP Trading at 6.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares surge +7.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNP rose by +8.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.60. In addition, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited saw 10.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TNP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.80 for the present operating margin

+33.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited stands at +23.74. The total capital return value is set at 8.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.29.

Based on Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP), the company’s capital structure generated 103.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.89. Total debt to assets is 50.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.