TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ: TRST)’s stock price has plunge by -2.18relation to previous closing price of 31.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.10% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ: TRST) Right Now?

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ: TRST) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for TRST is at 0.94. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TRST is $28.00, which is -$2.54 below the current market price. The public float for TRST is 18.52M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.77% of that float. The average trading volume for TRST on June 19, 2023 was 101.61K shares.

TRST’s Market Performance

TRST stock saw an increase of 0.10% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.06% and a quarterly increase of -10.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.37% for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.77% for TRST stock, with a simple moving average of -10.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRST stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for TRST by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for TRST in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $36 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2023.

TRST Trading at 4.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares surge +5.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRST rose by +0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.51. In addition, TrustCo Bank Corp NY saw -18.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRST starting from MCCORMICK ROBERT J, who purchase 355 shares at the price of $27.78 back on May 16. After this action, MCCORMICK ROBERT J now owns 260,825 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY, valued at $9,862 using the latest closing price.

MCCORMICK ROBERT J, the CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT & CEO of TrustCo Bank Corp NY, purchase 4,096 shares at $27.80 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that MCCORMICK ROBERT J is holding 260,470 shares at $113,869 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.26 for the present operating margin

The net margin for TrustCo Bank Corp NY stands at +36.52. The total capital return value is set at 11.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.67. Equity return is now at value 12.70, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST), the company’s capital structure generated 28.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.25. Total debt to assets is 2.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.