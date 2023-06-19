Triumph Financial Inc. (TFIN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Triumph Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: TFIN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.79 compared to its previous closing price of 61.61.

Is It Worth Investing in Triumph Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: TFIN) Right Now?

Triumph Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: TFIN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.20. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Triumph Financial Inc. (TFIN) is $53.00, which is -$7.51 below the current market price. The public float for TFIN is 23.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TFIN on June 19, 2023 was 200.69K shares.

TFIN’s Market Performance

The stock of Triumph Financial Inc. (TFIN) has seen a 0.00% decrease in the past week, with a 13.98% rise in the past month, and a 8.42% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.73% for TFIN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.26% for TFIN’s stock, with a 8.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TFIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TFIN stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for TFIN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TFIN in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $51 based on the research report published on May 17th of the current year 2023.

TFIN Trading at 12.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TFIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.16%, as shares surge +13.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TFIN remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.78. In addition, Triumph Financial Inc. saw 23.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TFIN starting from Sepulveda Carlos M, who purchase 1,526 shares at the price of $19.75 back on Jun 09. After this action, Sepulveda Carlos M now owns 5,398 shares of Triumph Financial Inc., valued at $30,138 using the latest closing price.

Sepulveda Carlos M, the Director of Triumph Financial Inc., purchase 1,756 shares at $19.75 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Sepulveda Carlos M is holding 3,872 shares at $34,681 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TFIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.22 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Triumph Financial Inc. stands at +20.33. The total capital return value is set at 11.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.35. Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Triumph Financial Inc. (TFIN), the company’s capital structure generated 24.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.35. Total debt to assets is 3.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.24.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Triumph Financial Inc. (TFIN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.